Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very nice updated home that is move-in ready. Large island kitchen opens to family room and has granite, plenty of cabinets and huge walkin pantry. Large master suite with dual sinks and split from guest rooms. 4th bedroom could be office or study. Today's colors, professionally cleaned home and carpets. Energy efficient AC system replaced in May. Neighborhood amenities include community pool, jogging path, and park.