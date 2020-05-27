2612 Tradewinds Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Great opportunity for an open and spacious floor plan in the highly sought after FRISCO ISD. First floor boasts a study AND a formal dining. There's a half bath for your guests. An eat-in kitchen with SS appliances that opens to the family room which has a fireplace. A secluded master and spa-like bath and finally a covered patio with large fenced yard. Upstairs you'll find 3 secondary bedrooms, 2 more full baths and a Texas sized family room. Intercom system and radio throughout home. Touchscreen programable thermostat. HVAC changed June 2015, dishwasher changed Nov 2015, water heater changed Nov 2016, and roof replaced Apr 2018! This one is ready and waiting, apply today, you'll be in a home for the holidays!