Little Elm, TX
2612 Tradewinds Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:00 AM

2612 Tradewinds Drive

2612 Tradewinds Drive · No Longer Available
Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

2612 Tradewinds Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Great opportunity for an open and spacious floor plan in the highly sought after FRISCO ISD. First floor boasts a study AND a formal dining. There's a half bath for your guests. An eat-in kitchen with SS appliances that opens to the family room which has a fireplace. A secluded master and spa-like bath and finally a covered patio with large fenced yard. Upstairs you'll find 3 secondary bedrooms, 2 more full baths and a Texas sized family room. Intercom system and radio throughout home. Touchscreen programable thermostat. HVAC changed June 2015, dishwasher changed Nov 2015, water heater changed Nov 2016, and roof replaced Apr 2018! This one is ready and waiting, apply today, you'll be in a home for the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have any available units?
2612 Tradewinds Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have?
Some of 2612 Tradewinds Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Tradewinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Tradewinds Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Tradewinds Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2612 Tradewinds Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Tradewinds Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Tradewinds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Tradewinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Tradewinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Tradewinds Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 Tradewinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2612 Tradewinds Drive has units with air conditioning.

