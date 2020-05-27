All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:49 AM

2612 Teal Cove Lane

2612 Teal Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Teal Cove Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
extra storage
microwave
Wonderful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with game room! Fantastic location that's close to everything! Private back yard with lots of room for cookouts and fun! Kitchen overlooks the family room giving this homes a great flow! stacked living and dining room at the front of the home create ample space for entertaining! Tons of storage with walk in closets in almost every room, linen closet, coat closets and extra storage in the garage too! Huge game room upstairs along with all the secondary bedrooms and a full bath! Spacious master suit is downstairs. Large fenced in yard with retaining wall gives extra privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

