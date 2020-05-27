2612 Teal Cove Lane

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with game room! Fantastic location that's close to everything! Private back yard with lots of room for cookouts and fun! Kitchen overlooks the family room giving this homes a great flow! stacked living and dining room at the front of the home create ample space for entertaining! Tons of storage with walk in closets in almost every room, linen closet, coat closets and extra storage in the garage too! Huge game room upstairs along with all the secondary bedrooms and a full bath! Spacious master suit is downstairs. Large fenced in yard with retaining wall gives extra privacy.