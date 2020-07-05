2605 Cowboy Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautifully remodeled one story home in highly sought after Stardust Ranch. The welcoming curb appeal greets you with a lovely mature trees and well kept exterior. An abundance of light floods the spacious rooms from the enormous windows in every room! 3 spacious bedrooms and two large bathrooms. Home is ready and available now! Come See it and fall in love with it today! Amenities include play ground, pool, walking trails, close to shopping, close to schools and close to the lake! A Must See! Be sure to check out the Virtual Tour!!