2601 Teal Cove Lane

Beautiful corner lot 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home. This home boasts updates including carpeting throughout, ceramic tile in the kitchen, & ceiling fans. A great floor plan with a formal living & adjacent dining area, along with family room with FP. Kitchen is large with plenty of counter space & eating area. Downstairs bedroom makes an excellant study. Upstairs, there's a third living area, the Master suite, three more bedrooms & third full bath. The fenced backyard features an extended patio for relaxating & entertaining while overlooking a functioning Koi pond & decorative storage shed. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and DNT. Short drive to Plano, offices of JC Penney, Pepso,Toyota, Bank of America.