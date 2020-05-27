All apartments in Little Elm
2601 Teal Cove Lane

2601 Teal Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Teal Cove Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home. This home boasts updates including carpeting throughout, ceramic tile in the kitchen, & ceiling fans. A great floor plan with a formal living & adjacent dining area, along with family room with FP. Kitchen is large with plenty of counter space & eating area. Downstairs bedroom makes an excellant study. Upstairs, there's a third living area, the Master suite, three more bedrooms & third full bath. The fenced backyard features an extended patio for relaxating & entertaining while overlooking a functioning Koi pond & decorative storage shed. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and DNT. Short drive to Plano, offices of JC Penney, Pepso,Toyota, Bank of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have any available units?
2601 Teal Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have?
Some of 2601 Teal Cove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Teal Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Teal Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Teal Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Teal Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Teal Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Teal Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 2601 Teal Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2601 Teal Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Teal Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Teal Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Teal Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

