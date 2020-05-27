2548 Playa Del Mar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This exquisite home, built by Landon Homes in 2014, will leave you breathless as you enter the large foyer! Hardwoods adorn the floors downstairs through the hallway into the large, open living room. Guests will enjoy their private suite with a full bath. The immaculate kitchen includes granite counter tops, a plethora of cabinet space, gas cook top and a view to the large living room. The large master suite will Wow you with it's huge master bathroom and dual sinks, separate shower, large bathtub and walk in closet. Upstairs boasts split bedrooms, a game room and a separate media room. The large backyard has an abundance of patio and grass space for entertainment of your choice! Dominion at Lakeview, with Frisco ISD is the home for you! Come and see this home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.