2541 Persimmon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! FRISCO ISD! Light and bright kitchen with new quartz counter tops, gas cook top, new stainless appliances, island and lots of storage. Decorative lighting and vaulted ceiling in living room that opens to kitchen. Hardwood floors in foyer, living room, hallway & master; ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New carpet in stairway, upstairs hallway. Freshly painted; new hardware; new water heater. Over-sized master suite with sitting area, spacious master bath and walk-in closet. New quartz counters in all baths. Study down and game room or 2nd living area up. Covered patio overlooks generous backyard with storage building. Washer, dryer and refrigerator can stay. Small dogs only - under 6 lbs.