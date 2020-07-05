All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:18 AM

2541 Persimmon Drive

2541 Persimmon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Persimmon Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! FRISCO ISD! Light and bright kitchen with new quartz counter tops, gas cook top, new stainless appliances, island and lots of storage. Decorative lighting and vaulted ceiling in living room that opens to kitchen. Hardwood floors in foyer, living room, hallway & master; ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New carpet in stairway, upstairs hallway. Freshly painted; new hardware; new water heater. Over-sized master suite with sitting area, spacious master bath and walk-in closet. New quartz counters in all baths. Study down and game room or 2nd living area up. Covered patio overlooks generous backyard with storage building. Washer, dryer and refrigerator can stay. Small dogs only - under 6 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Persimmon Drive have any available units?
2541 Persimmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2541 Persimmon Drive have?
Some of 2541 Persimmon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Persimmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Persimmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Persimmon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Persimmon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Persimmon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Persimmon Drive offers parking.
Does 2541 Persimmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Persimmon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Persimmon Drive have a pool?
No, 2541 Persimmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Persimmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 Persimmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Persimmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Persimmon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 Persimmon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 Persimmon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

