2516 Stone Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS HIGHLAND-BUILT HOME IN ELDORADO ESTATES WEST IN BOOMING LITTLE ELM! CONVENIENCE IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT AS ALL SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, & MAJOR ROADS ARE WITHIN EASY REACH! WELL-DESIGNED FLOORPLAN HAS MASTER SUITE DOWN, 3 BDRMS UP ALONG WITH GAMEROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS. ISLAND KITCHEN IS WELL-APPOINTED AND ADJACENT BREAKFAST NOOK AND FAMILY ROOM ARE GREAT FOR BOTH FAMILY NIGHTS AND ENTERTAINING. INCREDIBLE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKS SPACIOUS BACK YARD CREATING AN ENVIOUS OUTDOOR LIVING AREA! PROFESSIONALLY AND LOCALLY MANAGED PROPERTY HAS NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT AND IN GREAT MECHANICAL CONDITION. WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS AND READY FOR MOVE-IN!