2481 Dove Creek Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in FRISCO ISD on corner lot. Fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. Awesome kitchen with Granite counters, lots of storage and ample counter space. Fridge included. Butlers pantry off dining room. Many windows with lots of natural light. HUGE back yard on corner lot with large patio for entertaining and mature landscaping. . Master down stairs. Game room and 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs. Oversized 2.5 car garage. Beautiful highly desired Eldorado Estates. Close to shopping and all Frisco has to offer. Come see today. Ready for immediate move in.