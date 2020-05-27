2448 Chestnut Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming and move in ready home located in beautiful Little Elm. This home features a large living room and master suite. This house is perfect for entertaining with a large backyard and extended patio. Enjoy the trails and greenbelt through the back gate access. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.