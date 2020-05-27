2444 Eagle Mountain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is sure to please in Frisco ISD. Close to schools, shopping, parks and entertainment, this is the house that you have been looking for. Bedroom are split and the kitchen and bathrooms have GRANITE countertops. The Fridge Stays! A SPACIOUS backyard with pergola will allow for great entertainment opportunities. Dining room can also double as an office space. This one will go fast! All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by tenant and tenant's agent. Housing Voucher Accepted.