Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2444 Eagle Mountain Drive
Last updated April 13 2020

2444 Eagle Mountain Drive

2444 Eagle Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Eagle Mountain Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is sure to please in Frisco ISD. Close to schools, shopping, parks and entertainment, this is the house that you have been looking for. Bedroom are split and the kitchen and bathrooms have GRANITE countertops. The Fridge Stays! A SPACIOUS backyard with pergola will allow for great entertainment opportunities. Dining room can also double as an office space. This one will go fast! All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by tenant and tenant's agent. Housing Voucher Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have any available units?
2444 Eagle Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have?
Some of 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Eagle Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

