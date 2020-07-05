2432 Rigging Drive

Amenities

2017 Open Floor Plan with fabulous kitchen & large island. Tons of cabinet storage & granite countertops! Beautiful waterproof laminate wood recently installed down. Master is down with tray ceiling, fan & views of back yard. Lg bath features sep sinks, shower & tub. 2 master closets with built ins. Upstairs find a living area suitable for game or play room, 3 BRs & 2 full baths. A shady covered patio & nice sized fenced back yard will provide opportunities to entertain family & friends. 2 car garage offers an extra 10'x10' storage space behind your car. Enjoy highly rated Frisco schools, nearby Lake Lewisville, McCord Park & small park areas within the subdivision. Location is near shopping at 423 & Eldorado.