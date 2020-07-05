All apartments in Little Elm
2432 Rigging Drive
2432 Rigging Drive

2432 Rigging Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Rigging Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2017 Open Floor Plan with fabulous kitchen & large island. Tons of cabinet storage & granite countertops! Beautiful waterproof laminate wood recently installed down. Master is down with tray ceiling, fan & views of back yard. Lg bath features sep sinks, shower & tub. 2 master closets with built ins. Upstairs find a living area suitable for game or play room, 3 BRs & 2 full baths. A shady covered patio & nice sized fenced back yard will provide opportunities to entertain family & friends. 2 car garage offers an extra 10'x10' storage space behind your car. Enjoy highly rated Frisco schools, nearby Lake Lewisville, McCord Park & small park areas within the subdivision. Location is near shopping at 423 & Eldorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Rigging Drive have any available units?
2432 Rigging Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2432 Rigging Drive have?
Some of 2432 Rigging Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Rigging Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Rigging Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Rigging Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Rigging Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2432 Rigging Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Rigging Drive offers parking.
Does 2432 Rigging Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Rigging Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Rigging Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 Rigging Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Rigging Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 Rigging Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Rigging Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Rigging Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2432 Rigging Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2432 Rigging Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

