Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace oven

Location, Location , Location. This is a sought after home with open floor plan, custom cabinets with a custom made TV stand, an upgrade kitchen with granite counter top and a large island. Nice finish inside and out with 8' doors. engineer hard wood floor inside. Equipped with covered patio in backyard. Surrounded by entertainments, easy access roads, highway, restaurants, health care emergencies places, gas stations, and more. This is a must see and will not last long.