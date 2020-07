Amenities

FRISCO ISD! Beautiful house! Brand new appliances, new roof May 2017, new paint in living areas and master bedroom and bathroom. New flooring and carpets. Big backyard! Access to community playground and pool - HOA dues included in rent. LOCATION! LOCATION! Minutes from 423 with easy access to DNT and 121. Close to shopping, downtown & Airport. Wonderful neighborhood! MUST SEE!