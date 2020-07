Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Cute 4 bedroom home for lease with large back yard. Fresh interior paint, new roof, and new carpeting in selected rooms. Home includes brand new Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, and new blinds throughout (being installed this week). Near community pool. Easy access to 423 and Eldorado Pkwy, convenient to shopping!