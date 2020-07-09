All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2417 Hampton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2417 Hampton Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:11 PM

2417 Hampton Drive

2417 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2417 Hampton Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Look at this well-maintained house located in FISD. 3 BR, 2 BA 1 STORY, and 1862 SQFT. Beautiful flooring found throughout. The open floor plan maximizes square footage. Home includes 2 living areas, dining area, breakfast nook, and large open kitchen with island. Masterbedroom on the back of the home, 2 other BR's split. Great size backyard with a patio area. The closest grocery stores are Aldi, Kroger. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks & Sunny Street Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Roma's Pizza & Pasta, Little Caesars Pizza. Don't miss this spacious, nice, and neat sweet house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Hampton Drive have any available units?
2417 Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2417 Hampton Drive have?
Some of 2417 Hampton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, coffee bar, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2417 Hampton Drive offer parking?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2417 Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Hampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 Hampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District