2417 Hampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

Look at this well-maintained house located in FISD. 3 BR, 2 BA 1 STORY, and 1862 SQFT. Beautiful flooring found throughout. The open floor plan maximizes square footage. Home includes 2 living areas, dining area, breakfast nook, and large open kitchen with island. Masterbedroom on the back of the home, 2 other BR's split. Great size backyard with a patio area. The closest grocery stores are Aldi, Kroger. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks & Sunny Street Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Roma's Pizza & Pasta, Little Caesars Pizza. Don't miss this spacious, nice, and neat sweet house.