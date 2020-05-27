All apartments in Little Elm
2409 Deerwood Drive

2409 Deerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Deerwood Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home within Frisco ISD in great community with pool, park and playground, features an island kitchen with built in microwave and smoothtop range and that opens up to breakfast and den,vaulted ceilings, ceramic in kitchen, breakfast and both baths, ceiling fans, brushed nickel fixtures, 2 inch blinds, separate shower and garden tub in master, security and sprinkler systems. Ready for move in! $75 administration fee due upon on approval and signing of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
2409 Deerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2409 Deerwood Drive have?
Some of 2409 Deerwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Deerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Deerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Deerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2409 Deerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Deerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Deerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Deerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Deerwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2409 Deerwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2409 Deerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Deerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Deerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Deerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Deerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Deerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

