patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Nicely remodeled and charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with great floor plan! Formal Dining & Family Room are offset from Foyer. Kitchen is open to Family Room with Fireplace. The split bedrooms offer a private retreat for the master suite. Community pool & playground are just down the street! This neighborhood is conveniently located for shopping, restaurants, Lake Lewisville & commute to DNT or new Toll Bridge to I35E. Frisco ISD. Shows like a model!