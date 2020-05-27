All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:01 PM

2405 Mallard Drive

2405 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Mallard Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home in Little Elm, right on Frisco border. Very close to the Dallas toll road, shopping and restaurants. This is a great location! Come see this home before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Mallard Drive have any available units?
2405 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2405 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 2405 Mallard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2405 Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Mallard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Mallard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Mallard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

