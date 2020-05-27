Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home in Little Elm, right on Frisco border. Very close to the Dallas toll road, shopping and restaurants. This is a great location! Come see this home before it's gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 Mallard Drive have any available units?
2405 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2405 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 2405 Mallard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.