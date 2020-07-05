All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2401 Morning Dew Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2401 Morning Dew Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:40 AM

2401 Morning Dew Dr

2401 Morning Dew Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2401 Morning Dew Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2401 Morning Dew Dr Available 07/10/19 Coming Soon: Lavish 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Corner-Lot Home in Frisco ISD! - Lavish 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Corner-Lot Home in Frisco ISD! Enjoy an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and 3 over-sized living areas. Relax next to the stone gas starter fireplace and plush carpeting throughout. Eat-in kitchen with center island, built-in microwave and tons of storage space. Master down with lots of natural light and window seat. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower and private water closet. Additional spacious guest bedrooms upstairs with large walk-in closets. Bonus game room located on second level. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and wooden privacy fence. Walking distance to community amenities. Close to shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE3338849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have any available units?
2401 Morning Dew Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have?
Some of 2401 Morning Dew Dr's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Morning Dew Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Morning Dew Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Morning Dew Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Morning Dew Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr offer parking?
No, 2401 Morning Dew Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Morning Dew Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have a pool?
No, 2401 Morning Dew Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have accessible units?
No, 2401 Morning Dew Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Morning Dew Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Morning Dew Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Morning Dew Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District