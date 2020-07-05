Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace furnished microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2401 Morning Dew Dr Available 07/10/19 Coming Soon: Lavish 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Corner-Lot Home in Frisco ISD! - Lavish 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Corner-Lot Home in Frisco ISD! Enjoy an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and 3 over-sized living areas. Relax next to the stone gas starter fireplace and plush carpeting throughout. Eat-in kitchen with center island, built-in microwave and tons of storage space. Master down with lots of natural light and window seat. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower and private water closet. Additional spacious guest bedrooms upstairs with large walk-in closets. Bonus game room located on second level. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and wooden privacy fence. Walking distance to community amenities. Close to shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE3338849)