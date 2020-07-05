All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 Breanna Way

2400 Breanna Way · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Breanna Way, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FISD! 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in good condition. One story charmer has split bedrooms. Huge eat in kitchen open to family room. Kitchen furnished with black appliances breakfast bar and open floorplan. Master suite in back with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and nice walk in closet. Community pool and park. Elem school will be Phillips next school year. This neighborhood is conveniently located for shopping, restaurants, Lake Lewisville & commute to DNT or new Toll Bridge to I35E. Frisco ISD. Refreshed with pant, carpets, and fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Breanna Way have any available units?
2400 Breanna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2400 Breanna Way have?
Some of 2400 Breanna Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Breanna Way currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Breanna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Breanna Way pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Breanna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2400 Breanna Way offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Breanna Way offers parking.
Does 2400 Breanna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Breanna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Breanna Way have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Breanna Way has a pool.
Does 2400 Breanna Way have accessible units?
No, 2400 Breanna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Breanna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Breanna Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Breanna Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Breanna Way does not have units with air conditioning.

