Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2368 Elm Valley Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:46 AM

2368 Elm Valley Drive

2368 Elm Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2368 Elm Valley Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!!! SINGLE STORY HOME in FRISCO ISD!!! THREE Bedrooms and ONE STUDY. Open Floor Plan. Granite Counter Tops with Breakfast bar in kitchen. CUSTOM CABINETS and Fireplace in Living Room. Large master bedroom with Large Windows. Master bath has dual sinks, cabinets, custom lighting, tiling and frameless glass. STUDY with french doors. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. 2 CAR Garage. Patio and spacious back yard. PETS allowed on Case by Case basis. Pictures shown are prior to Tenant move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have any available units?
2368 Elm Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have?
Some of 2368 Elm Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Elm Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Elm Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Elm Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2368 Elm Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Elm Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Elm Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2368 Elm Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2368 Elm Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2368 Elm Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 Elm Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2368 Elm Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

