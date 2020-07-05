2336 Candler Club Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!!! Immaculate 2016 built like new house is located in sought after Brentwood subdivision. The home features beautiful stone & brick elevation, 5 spacious Bedroom, 3 full bath, Large Game room & Huge Media room. Spacious Living area, Huge Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, Gas cook top, granite counter tops in the kitchen. Study desk nook area for work from home or could be converted to a dry bar. Master suite with bay window & luxurious bath w Granite counter. Large backyard is ideal for kids, pets or to entertain guests. Refrigerator,washer & Dryer. GREAT location for an active lifestyle close to grocery, restaurants, shopping & schools, with McCord Park & Lewisville Lake nearby!