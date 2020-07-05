2336 Candler Club Way

Amenities
Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD!!! Immaculate 2016 built like new house is located in sought after Brentwood subdivision. The home features beautiful stone & brick elevation, 5 spacious Bedroom, 3 full bath, Large Game room & Huge Media room. Spacious Living area, Huge Kitchen w stainless steel appliances, Gas cook top, granite counter tops in the kitchen. Study desk nook area for work from home or could be converted to a dry bar. Master suite with bay window & luxurious bath w Granite counter. Large backyard is ideal for kids, pets or to entertain guests. Refrigerator,washer & Dryer. GREAT location for an active lifestyle close to grocery, restaurants, shopping & schools, with McCord Park & Lewisville Lake nearby!