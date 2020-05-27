All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:37 AM

2336 Boatman Drive

2336 Boatman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Boatman Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
CHECK OUT THIS YARD that BACKS UP TO GREEN SPACE! Almost Brand New North-Facing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood with an Oversized Yard that you can Play a Full Soccer Game in. Bedrooms are all on opposite sides so no sharing walls. Kitchen boasts 42 Inch White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, and Gas Oven, Granite, and a large Island overlooking the Breakfast Nook and Living Room. Separate Dining Room can be used as Flex Space, plus Large Laundry Room with Space for Freezer or Drip-Dry area. Near Kitchen is a built-in Desk nook which is great for keeping counters clean of mail. Pets Allowed, Fridge, Washer, and Dryer can possibly stay. Available Sept 20. You will love this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Boatman Drive have any available units?
2336 Boatman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2336 Boatman Drive have?
Some of 2336 Boatman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Boatman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Boatman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Boatman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 Boatman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2336 Boatman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Boatman Drive offers parking.
Does 2336 Boatman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 Boatman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Boatman Drive have a pool?
No, 2336 Boatman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Boatman Drive have accessible units?
No, 2336 Boatman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Boatman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Boatman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 Boatman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 Boatman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

