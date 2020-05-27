2336 Boatman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

CHECK OUT THIS YARD that BACKS UP TO GREEN SPACE! Almost Brand New North-Facing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood with an Oversized Yard that you can Play a Full Soccer Game in. Bedrooms are all on opposite sides so no sharing walls. Kitchen boasts 42 Inch White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop, and Gas Oven, Granite, and a large Island overlooking the Breakfast Nook and Living Room. Separate Dining Room can be used as Flex Space, plus Large Laundry Room with Space for Freezer or Drip-Dry area. Near Kitchen is a built-in Desk nook which is great for keeping counters clean of mail. Pets Allowed, Fridge, Washer, and Dryer can possibly stay. Available Sept 20. You will love this home!