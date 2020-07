Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool basketball court fireplace

THIS BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED 1 STORY, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH HOME IS PERFECTION! WITH A SPACIOUS WELCOMING LIVING AREA AND OPEN KITCHEN, IT WILL BE A JOY TO ENTERTAIN HERE. FEATURES: BRICK FIREPLACE, LARGE WALKING PANTRY, LINEN CLOSET IN MASTER, WOOD FLOORS, LARGE BACK YARD, SOME FRESH PAINT AND MORE. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL, WALKING TRAILS, BASKETBALL COURT, PARK AND CATCH AND RELEASE LAKE. NEW FRIDGE STAYS WITH PROPERTY A MUST SEE WON’T LAST LONG!!