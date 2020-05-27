2320 Leeward Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Highly sought-after Frisco ISD. Master and 2nd bedroom down with 2 full baths, 2 study areas on 1st level. Kitchen has granite countertops, island, and breakfast bar. Stainless appliances. Fridge, washer and dryer included! Spacious family room. Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard and Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Second floor has open loft-style game room, bed room and full bath. Additional nook for small office. This wonderful home is functional and appealing. In close proximity to shopping centers, FM 423, Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway. This home won't last long so come see it today!