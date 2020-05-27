All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:11 PM

2320 Leeward Place

2320 Leeward Place · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Leeward Place, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Highly sought-after Frisco ISD. Master and 2nd bedroom down with 2 full baths, 2 study areas on 1st level. Kitchen has granite countertops, island, and breakfast bar. Stainless appliances. Fridge, washer and dryer included! Spacious family room. Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard and Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Second floor has open loft-style game room, bed room and full bath. Additional nook for small office. This wonderful home is functional and appealing. In close proximity to shopping centers, FM 423, Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway. This home won't last long so come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Leeward Place have any available units?
2320 Leeward Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2320 Leeward Place have?
Some of 2320 Leeward Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Leeward Place currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Leeward Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Leeward Place pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Leeward Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2320 Leeward Place offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Leeward Place offers parking.
Does 2320 Leeward Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Leeward Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Leeward Place have a pool?
No, 2320 Leeward Place does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Leeward Place have accessible units?
No, 2320 Leeward Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Leeward Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Leeward Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Leeward Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Leeward Place does not have units with air conditioning.

