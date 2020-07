Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

A large family home with open floor plan! All bedrooms upstairs with game room or second living area! Family room and kitchen over looks large back yard! Master bedroom features separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinetry for the cook of the home. Neighborhood community pool for those hot Texas summer days and evenings!! Come take a look!