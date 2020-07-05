2305 bradford pear

Amenities

Lovely 4 bed & 2.1 bath home in the heart of lake town Little Elm. Kitchen features with granite counter top, ceramic tile, SS appliance and lot of cabinet storage. Large downstairs master bedroom with spacious walk in closet, a relaxing garden tub and his and hers sinks. All bedrooms are large sized rooms installed with hardwood floors. Two living areas with the upstairs game room ginormous. Front formal dining to showcase your style for entertaining family & friends. This home has it all and MUST SEE !!.