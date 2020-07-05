All apartments in Little Elm
2305 bradford pear

2305 Bradford Pear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Bradford Pear Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bed & 2.1 bath home in the heart of lake town Little Elm. Kitchen features with granite counter top, ceramic tile, SS appliance and lot of cabinet storage. Large downstairs master bedroom with spacious walk in closet, a relaxing garden tub and his and hers sinks. All bedrooms are large sized rooms installed with hardwood floors. Two living areas with the upstairs game room ginormous. Front formal dining to showcase your style for entertaining family & friends. This home has it all and MUST SEE !!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

