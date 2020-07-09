All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated May 10 2020 at 2:58 AM

2252 White Oak Drive

2252 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2252 White Oak Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in an established and quiet neighborhood. The home offers open floor plan with large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, large counter space with lots of cabinets plus pantry. Separate formal dinning area adjacent to the kitchen. Good size Master bedroom with attached bathroom. Separate utility room with full size washer Dryer area. Fenced large backyard for kids to play and patio for BBQ. EXCELLENT LOCATION - close to Walmart, Kroger, schools, plenty of shopping locations and various dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2252 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2252 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 2252 White Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2252 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2252 White Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2252 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2252 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2252 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 White Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2252 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2252 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2252 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2252 White Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

