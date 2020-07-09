2252 White Oak Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in an established and quiet neighborhood. The home offers open floor plan with large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, large counter space with lots of cabinets plus pantry. Separate formal dinning area adjacent to the kitchen. Good size Master bedroom with attached bathroom. Separate utility room with full size washer Dryer area. Fenced large backyard for kids to play and patio for BBQ. EXCELLENT LOCATION - close to Walmart, Kroger, schools, plenty of shopping locations and various dining options.