2241 Bradford Pear Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

COZY TWO-STORY HOME WITH GAME ROOM IN LITTLE ELM! Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Prepare meals in the cheery kitchen with electric cooktop, great counterspace and refrigerator is included. Entertain family and friends in the spacious living room with tons of natural light or relax in the family room with entrance to the back patio. Escape to the master suite with separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Neutral colors throughout entire home. Retreat to the backyard that features lots of lush green grass and a storage building. Hurry before it’s too late, this property won’t last long!