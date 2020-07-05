All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2241 Bradford Pear Drive

2241 Bradford Pear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2241 Bradford Pear Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
COZY TWO-STORY HOME WITH GAME ROOM IN LITTLE ELM! Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Prepare meals in the cheery kitchen with electric cooktop, great counterspace and refrigerator is included. Entertain family and friends in the spacious living room with tons of natural light or relax in the family room with entrance to the back patio. Escape to the master suite with separate bathroom and walk-in closet. Neutral colors throughout entire home. Retreat to the backyard that features lots of lush green grass and a storage building. Hurry before it’s too late, this property won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have any available units?
2241 Bradford Pear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have?
Some of 2241 Bradford Pear Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Bradford Pear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Bradford Pear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Bradford Pear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive offers parking.
Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have a pool?
No, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have accessible units?
No, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2241 Bradford Pear Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2241 Bradford Pear Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

