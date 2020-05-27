2236 White Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A gem to be discovered! Walk distance to the only high school in little elm (0.4 mile), park (0.5 mile), 5 min. drive to major shopping center at Eldorado Pkwy & 423. 25 miles to DFW airport, 11 miles to Legacy West Business Park in Plano. The house has beautiful flooring and a warm dining room, plus a very good sized open kitchen with granite counter tops, updated sink, and beautiful painted cabinets. The big open family area that has a wood burning fire place. In addition, this cute house boasts nice sized master and secondary bedrooms, an open patio and great sized backyard. Clean and cozy retreat after a day's hard work!