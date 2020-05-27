All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2236 White Pine Drive

2236 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2236 White Pine Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A gem to be discovered! Walk distance to the only high school in little elm (0.4 mile), park (0.5 mile), 5 min. drive to major shopping center at Eldorado Pkwy & 423. 25 miles to DFW airport, 11 miles to Legacy West Business Park in Plano. The house has beautiful flooring and a warm dining room, plus a very good sized open kitchen with granite counter tops, updated sink, and beautiful painted cabinets. The big open family area that has a wood burning fire place. In addition, this cute house boasts nice sized master and secondary bedrooms, an open patio and great sized backyard. Clean and cozy retreat after a day's hard work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 White Pine Drive have any available units?
2236 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2236 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 2236 White Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2236 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2236 White Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2236 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2236 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 2236 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 2236 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2236 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2236 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 White Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 White Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

