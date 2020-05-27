2232 Tailburton Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed 2 bath dining and big backyard in Frisco ISD - Property Id: 156834



DON'T MISS THIS ONE! Freshly painted, bright living space - welcome home! Open floorplan with 2 living areas, eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Split floorplan with large walk-in closet in master. Refrigerator included, plus second fridge in the garage! Large back yard and side yard with plenty of space for kids to play! The community offers an onsite community pool and park with playground. Superb location - close to shopping, dining and major thoroughfares and in Frisco ISD!



Contact:

Susan Chapman

(214) 762-5587

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156834p

(RLNE5154472)