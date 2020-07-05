2224 Red Oak Drive

Amenities

Available July 3! Open 3 bed 2 bath floorplan with oversized 0.25 acre backyard. NO CARPET! Wood laminate, ceramic tile and travertine flooring. Large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar. Master bedroom walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower, garden tub. HOA community pool. One pet no more than 30 pounds considered on a case-by-case basis with one time $500 pet fee. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer, dryer. Requirements: monthly income 3x rent ($5,100). Security deposit based on credit, 650+ $1,700, 649-575 2x deposit ($3,400), no scores under 575. Tenant to maintain yard, pay all utilities, renters ins strongly encouraged. Initial lease term thru May 31, 2021, annual renewals offered after.