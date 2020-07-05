All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2224 Red Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2224 Red Oak Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:39 PM

2224 Red Oak Drive

2224 Red Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2224 Red Oak Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available July 3! Open 3 bed 2 bath floorplan with oversized 0.25 acre backyard. NO CARPET! Wood laminate, ceramic tile and travertine flooring. Large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar. Master bedroom walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower, garden tub. HOA community pool. One pet no more than 30 pounds considered on a case-by-case basis with one time $500 pet fee. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer, dryer. Requirements: monthly income 3x rent ($5,100). Security deposit based on credit, 650+ $1,700, 649-575 2x deposit ($3,400), no scores under 575. Tenant to maintain yard, pay all utilities, renters ins strongly encouraged. Initial lease term thru May 31, 2021, annual renewals offered after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Red Oak Drive have any available units?
2224 Red Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2224 Red Oak Drive have?
Some of 2224 Red Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Red Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Red Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Red Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Red Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Red Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Red Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2224 Red Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Red Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Red Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2224 Red Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2224 Red Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2224 Red Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Red Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Red Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Red Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Red Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District