All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2220 White Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2220 White Oak Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:37 AM

2220 White Oak Drive

2220 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2220 White Oak Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
This Charming 1-Story boasts a Large Family Room open to the kitchen & breakfast Area. Laminate floor in the common area. Meticulously maintained light, bright & sunny open floor plan. Spacious Master Bedroom & secondary bedrooms. Sprinkler System. An Open Patio overlooks a Large Backyard offer plenty of room for Play. Private lake with walking-biking trails, community pool, park, playground, and sand volleyball. Move-in ready by Mid July! House is available but Tenant requires to show the house on Saturday only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2220 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2220 White Oak Drive have?
Some of 2220 White Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2220 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2220 White Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2220 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2220 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2220 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 White Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2220 White Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 2220 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2220 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 White Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District