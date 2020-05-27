All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 2213 Willow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2213 Willow Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:07 AM

2213 Willow Drive

2213 Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2213 Willow Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate one story with fabulous view of pond from front of House * Many upgrades since Dec. 2014: AC compressor and condenser, exterior fiber-cement board siding, new water heater in 2019 and new carpet in 2020 * C-tile in entry, eating area, kitchen, baths and utility room * Extended 16 ft x 13 ft covered patio * kitchen open to eating and living areas * Close to community amenities * ALL TENANTS OVER 18 YRS OLD MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION * Instructions on how to apply can be found in document storage *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Willow Drive have any available units?
2213 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2213 Willow Drive have?
Some of 2213 Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2213 Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 2213 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 2213 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2213 Willow Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District