2209 Tailburton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Frisco ISD * Recent Updates include new SS appliances & gorgeous flooring! Home features 2 spacious living areas and large open kitchen with island and fridge included. Carpet was replaced in 2018. Master Bedroom is split from other 2 Bedrooms. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub plus really large walk in closet. Spacious floor plan with good flow. Great for family time & entertaining guests. Backyard is flat and open with large patio. Neighborhood has community pool and park. This spacious home has a great LOCATION with easy access to Dallas North Tollway and other major roads. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. No Section 8 and no smoking any where on property. Pets on a case by case basis.