Frisco ISD * Recent Updates include new SS appliances & gorgeous flooring! Home features 2 spacious living areas and large open kitchen with island and fridge included. Carpet was replaced in 2018. Master Bedroom is split from other 2 Bedrooms. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub plus really large walk in closet. Spacious floor plan with good flow. Great for family time & entertaining guests. Backyard is flat and open with large patio. Neighborhood has community pool and park. This spacious home has a great LOCATION with easy access to Dallas North Tollway and other major roads. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. No Section 8 and no smoking any where on property. Pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 Tailburton Court have any available units?
2209 Tailburton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2209 Tailburton Court have?
Some of 2209 Tailburton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Tailburton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Tailburton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Tailburton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Tailburton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Tailburton Court offer parking?
No, 2209 Tailburton Court does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Tailburton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Tailburton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Tailburton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2209 Tailburton Court has a pool.
Does 2209 Tailburton Court have accessible units?
No, 2209 Tailburton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Tailburton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Tailburton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Tailburton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Tailburton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)