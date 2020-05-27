All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:23 AM

2096 Royal Acres Trail

2096 Royal Acres Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2096 Royal Acres Trail, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Huge 5 Bedroom house with 3 full baths! Spacious and bright, this lovely home is only minutes to Dallas North Tollway and 121 for an easy commute. Close by Lewisville Lake is about 2 miles away for lots of fun boating, jet skiing, or just enjoying nature. This corner lot home offers wood floors downstairs and tile in the wet areas. The large open floor plan kitchen provides lots of cabinets and an island. The spacious utility room has a closet and as well as cabinets for organization. Nice sized master bedroom and bathroom offer a retreat, offering a jetted tub. Some areas have just been repainted. You must see this beauty and make it yours...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have any available units?
2096 Royal Acres Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have?
Some of 2096 Royal Acres Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2096 Royal Acres Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2096 Royal Acres Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 Royal Acres Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail offer parking?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have a pool?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have accessible units?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2096 Royal Acres Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2096 Royal Acres Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

