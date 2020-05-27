2096 Royal Acres Trail

Amenities

Huge 5 Bedroom house with 3 full baths! Spacious and bright, this lovely home is only minutes to Dallas North Tollway and 121 for an easy commute. Close by Lewisville Lake is about 2 miles away for lots of fun boating, jet skiing, or just enjoying nature. This corner lot home offers wood floors downstairs and tile in the wet areas. The large open floor plan kitchen provides lots of cabinets and an island. The spacious utility room has a closet and as well as cabinets for organization. Nice sized master bedroom and bathroom offer a retreat, offering a jetted tub. Some areas have just been repainted. You must see this beauty and make it yours...