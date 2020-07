Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Nice two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with master down. Open floor plan and across the street from lake front properties. Tile and NEW carpet, Wood like floors in master bedroom. Large wood fenced in back yard. Must carry all risk, replacement value renters insurance with $250K liability. Owner is Broker