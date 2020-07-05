2051 Sunny Side Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed,2 Bath home in a great location of Sunset Point,master-planned community with great amenities including community pools,playground,walking trails,and more!Stylish neutral light gray paint throughout the entire house.Kitchen opens to a spacious family room and large backyard, perfect for entertaining.Situated close to Lake Lewisville in the hear of Little Elm offering outdoor fun and recreation close to home!Conveniently located with easy highway access and commuting.**AVAILABLE NOW**No Cats -2 dogs less than 25 lbs. allowed with written approval.**LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS**Application fee is $40 per adult plus other docs(see MLS requirements) Pets & Pet deposit are accepted case by case.