Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2041 Apple Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

2041 Apple Drive

2041 Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Apple Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
media room
Beautiful, spacious freshly painted, NEW Carpet, NEW wood flooring, 4 bedroom home located in sought after Villages Of Woodlake subdivision with community pool, playground and basketball court. Kitchen with REFRIGERATOR, granite type counter, Gas Range-Oven. Gas Fireplace, Gas water heater, Master suite with jetted tub, dual sink, separate shower and good sized walk-in closet. Fourth bedroom turned into fabulous MEDIA room with media equipment. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Apple Drive have any available units?
2041 Apple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2041 Apple Drive have?
Some of 2041 Apple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Apple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Apple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Apple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2041 Apple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2041 Apple Drive offer parking?
No, 2041 Apple Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2041 Apple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Apple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Apple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2041 Apple Drive has a pool.
Does 2041 Apple Drive have accessible units?
No, 2041 Apple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Apple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Apple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 Apple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2041 Apple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

