2040 Barx Drive

Amenities
Your dream of living in a brand new home is here! pets welcome ! Beautiful brand new construction of Beazer Home, 3 Bedroom, 2 baths with a small office ( study) space in the new community Valencia on the Lake. Minutes away from Lake of lewisville. This home features an open kitchen with a granite center island and breakfast area with wood floor and tiles. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and bathroom features a separate shower and tub. HOA Amenities include pools, parks, outdoor & hiking trails. Known for their energy-efficient features, this home helps you live a healthier & quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on your utility bills.