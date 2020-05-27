2003 Bishop Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious and bright, this lovely home is only minutes to 121 for an easy commute. Close by Lewisville Lake is about 2 miles away for lots of fun boating, jet skiing, or just enjoying nature. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, with a great view of the wetland from the downstairs huge living space. The large open floor plan kitchen provides lots of cabinets and an island. The spacious utility room has a closet and cabinets for getting organized. The Huge Nice sized master bedroom and bathroom offer a wonderful retreat. You must see this beauty and make it yours. Dishwasher and backyard fence will be installed before move-in.