Little Elm, TX
2003 Bishop Hill
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:17 AM

2003 Bishop Hill

2003 Bishop Hill · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Bishop Hill, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Spacious and bright, this lovely home is only minutes to 121 for an easy commute. Close by Lewisville Lake is about 2 miles away for lots of fun boating, jet skiing, or just enjoying nature. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, with a great view of the wetland from the downstairs huge living space. The large open floor plan kitchen provides lots of cabinets and an island. The spacious utility room has a closet and cabinets for getting organized. The Huge Nice sized master bedroom and bathroom offer a wonderful retreat. You must see this beauty and make it yours. Dishwasher and backyard fence will be installed before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Bishop Hill have any available units?
2003 Bishop Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2003 Bishop Hill have?
Some of 2003 Bishop Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Bishop Hill currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Bishop Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Bishop Hill pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Bishop Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2003 Bishop Hill offer parking?
No, 2003 Bishop Hill does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Bishop Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Bishop Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Bishop Hill have a pool?
No, 2003 Bishop Hill does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Bishop Hill have accessible units?
No, 2003 Bishop Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Bishop Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Bishop Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Bishop Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Bishop Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

