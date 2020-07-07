1966 Bishop Hl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry

Spring Break Special!! Move in by Mar. 1st and get $250 off March and $250 off April



This charming home in Little Elm has spacious living areas and open flow from living, to dining to dinette to kitchen. The outdoor area is large enough for kids or pets to play and even has a covered patio. There is a large game room upstairs as well as the conveniently located laundry room. The master has a large walk-in closet as well as a separate shower and tub. This quite subdivision is located close to shopping, amenities and major roads.



Copy this link to set up showing https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas