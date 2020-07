Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, freshly painted 3 bedroom home located on an interior street. in sought after Villages Of Woodlake subdivision with community pool, playground and basketball court. Laminate and tile flooring through out the house. Don’t worry about networking, home Features Cat 5 Cabling in every room of the house. Enjoy the back yard with its 8 ft privacy fence. Open kitchen makes for great family gatherings. Walking distance to the high school and close to Little Elm Park.