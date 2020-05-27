1928 Grand Fir Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fabulous and beautifully maintained home loaded with lots of new and upgrades: new kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances! New AC. New tiles and laminated wood floors. No carpet! New garage door with insulation and new opener. New ceiling fans for all rooms, new doors, fixtures and all new paints, etc. Spacious master suite downstairs with separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Large game room and 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs, all walk-in closets. New HD roof in July 2018. Walking distance from Little Elm High School.