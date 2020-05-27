All apartments in Little Elm
1928 Grand Fir Drive

1928 Grand Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Grand Fir Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fabulous and beautifully maintained home loaded with lots of new and upgrades: new kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances! New AC. New tiles and laminated wood floors. No carpet! New garage door with insulation and new opener. New ceiling fans for all rooms, new doors, fixtures and all new paints, etc. Spacious master suite downstairs with separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Large game room and 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs, all walk-in closets. New HD roof in July 2018. Walking distance from Little Elm High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have any available units?
1928 Grand Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have?
Some of 1928 Grand Fir Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Grand Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Grand Fir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Grand Fir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Grand Fir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Grand Fir Drive offers parking.
Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 Grand Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 1928 Grand Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 1928 Grand Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Grand Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 Grand Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1928 Grand Fir Drive has units with air conditioning.

