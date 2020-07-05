1909 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities

Spectacular One Story Home in Paloma Creek!! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with Master Retreat separated from secondary bedrooms for privacy. Large open concept kitchen with beautiful tile back splash, corian counter tops, gas appliances and large walk in pantry. Wood floor flex room can be used as an office, additional living area or even a 4th bedroom. Covered backyard patio for entertaining with spacious amount of grass for play. Community has 4 pools, 3 Clubhouses, 2 Fitness Centers, Dog Park, 5 miles of Hike & Bike Trails!! This is the perfect family home!