1909 Megan Creek Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1909 Megan Creek Drive

1909 Megan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Megan Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Spectacular One Story Home in Paloma Creek!! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with Master Retreat separated from secondary bedrooms for privacy. Large open concept kitchen with beautiful tile back splash, corian counter tops, gas appliances and large walk in pantry. Wood floor flex room can be used as an office, additional living area or even a 4th bedroom. Covered backyard patio for entertaining with spacious amount of grass for play. Community has 4 pools, 3 Clubhouses, 2 Fitness Centers, Dog Park, 5 miles of Hike & Bike Trails!! This is the perfect family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1909 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1909 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Megan Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Megan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Megan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

