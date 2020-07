Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

UPDATED HOME w COMMUNITY POOL. Open floor plan. Spacious 4 bedrooms. Hardwood floor throughout the entire first level. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal living area can be used as a study. Game room upstairs. Huge private backyard. Close to schools, restaurants, parks, and DNT. This home will not last long. Pictures show vacant, but property is occupied.