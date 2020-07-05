1880 Barton Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light, Bright and Open - This completely renovated home is ready for your family! Welcoming open floor plan with plenty of space for family living. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has a new kitchen, luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new bathrooms and a super elegant large master shower! High ceilings with a modern fireplace wall make this the perfect place to get cozy and relax. New roof on home with a 2-car Garage and large grassy yard with covered patio area. Close to schools, the lake and shopping. Great location and Move in Ready!