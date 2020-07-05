All apartments in Little Elm
1880 Barton Springs Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:39 AM

1880 Barton Springs Drive

1880 Barton Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Barton Springs Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, Bright and Open - This completely renovated home is ready for your family! Welcoming open floor plan with plenty of space for family living. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has a new kitchen, luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new bathrooms and a super elegant large master shower! High ceilings with a modern fireplace wall make this the perfect place to get cozy and relax. New roof on home with a 2-car Garage and large grassy yard with covered patio area. Close to schools, the lake and shopping. Great location and Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have any available units?
1880 Barton Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have?
Some of 1880 Barton Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Barton Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Barton Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Barton Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Barton Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Barton Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Barton Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1880 Barton Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1880 Barton Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Barton Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Barton Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Barton Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

