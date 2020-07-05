All apartments in Little Elm
1812 Megan Creek Drive

1812 Megan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Megan Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
IMMACULATE 1-story home in desirable Paloma Creek community! Like-new home with open floor plan & plenty of natural light. This 3 BR, 2 BA home offers hardwood floors in large family room & master BR. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & center island perfect for entertaining family & friends. The master suite is located in the back of the home, split from the spacious secondary bedrooms. Well manicured front & back yards with lovely landscaping. Custom storage shed in yard to convey. This is a family friendly community has pools, playgrounds, club houses, walking trails, bike paths and dog park. Too many great features & upgrades to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1812 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1812 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Megan Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Megan Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Megan Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Megan Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1812 Megan Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Megan Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Megan Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Megan Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Megan Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

