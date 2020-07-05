1812 Megan Creek Drive

Amenities
IMMACULATE 1-story home in desirable Paloma Creek community! Like-new home with open floor plan & plenty of natural light. This 3 BR, 2 BA home offers hardwood floors in large family room & master BR. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & center island perfect for entertaining family & friends. The master suite is located in the back of the home, split from the spacious secondary bedrooms. Well manicured front & back yards with lovely landscaping. Custom storage shed in yard to convey. This is a family friendly community has pools, playgrounds, club houses, walking trails, bike paths and dog park. Too many great features & upgrades to list.