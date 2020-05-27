All apartments in Little Elm
1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard

Location

1745 Preston on the Lake Boulevard, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Half Duplex conveniently located off Eldorado and just minutes from the Tollway. Large master bedroom with room for a sitting area, spacious master bath with huge walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms split from master for privacy. Cozy living area with lots of natural light, wood burning fireplace and opens to dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space with breakfast bar and large pantry. Vinyl wood flooring in living and hall areas and tile in all wet areas. Fenced yard that has plenty of space for a swing set with open patio. Don't miss out on this well maintained Doll House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have any available units?
1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

