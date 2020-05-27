1745 Preston On The Lake Boulevard.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Half Duplex conveniently located off Eldorado and just minutes from the Tollway. Large master bedroom with room for a sitting area, spacious master bath with huge walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms split from master for privacy. Cozy living area with lots of natural light, wood burning fireplace and opens to dining area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space with breakfast bar and large pantry. Vinyl wood flooring in living and hall areas and tile in all wet areas. Fenced yard that has plenty of space for a swing set with open patio. Don't miss out on this well maintained Doll House.